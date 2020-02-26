On Wednesday at around 10:00am, President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated Ahmed Kadi Amshi and 11 others as Chairman and commissioners of the National Assembly Service Commission.

The event took place at the statehouse council chamber in Abuja and was presided over by President Buhari.

Engr Amshi and 11 commissioners took their oaths of office at the event. The commissioners are; Honourable Babagana Modu, Senator Abubakar Tutare, Hakeem Akamo, Motunrayo Akintomide, Francis Atanomeyovwi, Mr Bassey Olusegun Etuk, Honourable Yusuf Shinkafi Bilyaminu, Sani Said Kazaure, Senator Julius Ali Ucha, Auwalu Aliyu Ohindase and Alh Mu’Azu Is’hao.

The Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila witnessed the event.

President Buhari had in December 2019, forwarded the names of the Chairman, Ahmed Kadi Amshi, and 11 commissioners to the National Assembly for confirmation.

The National Assembly Service Commission is saddled with the responsibility of managing the workforce of the National Assembly.

