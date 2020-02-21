A business man, Mansur Tukur, on Friday dragged his former wife, Zainab Yahaya, before a Sharia court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State, seeking custody of his two remaining children.

The plaintiff, Tukur, through his counsel, Kabir Alhasan, told the court that the litigants had four children.

“After the parties divorced, a court gave my client custody of two of the children, while Yahaya was given the other two.

”She has since gotten married to another man and my client wants custody of the remaining two kids,” he prayed.

The defendant, Yahaya, a housewife of Rigasa, Kaduna, through her counsel, A.M Hassan, said that his client was pregnant when they divorced.

“Tukur refused to visit or provide for the child for seven years. That is why my client gave the children to her mother to take care of needs including their education.

“We cannot him the remaining two children. He is leaving a careless life with his new wife and kids.

”Tukur allows the two children in his custody to wander the streets”, the counsel alleged.

After listening to the parties, the Judge, Murtala Nasir, ordered the defendant to produce her mother and the two children to court.

Nasir also ordered the defendant to come with at least two witnesses to testify on her claims that her former husband doesn’t care for their children.

He adjourned the case untill Feb. 28 for continuation of hearing.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

