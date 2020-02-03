A businessman, Yakubu Sulaiman, on Monday dragged his neighbour, Abdullahi Rabiu, before a Sharia Court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State, for allegedly calling him a clown.

The defendant, Sulaiman who lives at Babban Saura, Kaduna, told the court that Rabiu called him a clown while he was seated and relaxing in front of his apartment in the evening.

“About two months ago, I was seated relaxing in my foyer and my neighbour, Rabiu, called me a clown because he accused me of starring at him’, he said.

Sulaiman alleged that Rabiu returned in the evening with seven friends and beat him up.

The defendant, Rabiu through his counsel, Hashim Congo, prayed the court to allow him settle the matter out of court.

The Judge, Murtala Nasir, after listening to both parties, ordered the defendant to pay N5,000 to the plaintiff over his failure to appear before the court after three summons.

Nasir adjourned the case until Feb. 23 for parties to explore avenues to settle out of court.

He warned them to live in peace and refrain from insulting each other.

