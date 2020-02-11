A 40-year-old businessman, Solomon Tsar, charged with stealing phone and cash was on Tuesday brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The defendant, who resides at Ipaja, Lagos, was arraigned before Magistrate Mrs O.O. Fagbohun on a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

Tsar, however, denied committing the offences and was admitted to a bail of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

Fagbohun said that the surety should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government. (LASG)

The Prosecutor, Insp. Emmanuel Ajayi told the court that the defendant and some others still at large committed the offences on Oct. 26, 2019 at Maryland, Ikeja.

He alleged that the defendant stole a Samsung phone, sneaker and cash of N17, 000 belonging to Mrs Joan Omojeme.

“The value of the phone and sneaker are yet to be ascertained,’’ the prosecutor said.

Ajayi said that the complainant was inside a bus when the defendant and his accomplices dragged her down.

“They pointed knives, iron rods and other weapons on her threatening to kill her if she refused to surrender her belongings.

“They dispossessed her of her valuables and took to their heels,” he said.

The prosecutor said that the phone was tracked and the defendant was arrested.

Ajayi said that the offences violated Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Feb. 28 for mention.

