A 48-year-old businessman, Adedoyin Banjo, who allegedly damaged an erected gate and fence worth N400, 000, on Wednesday appeared before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The police charged Banjo, who resides at Gbagada, Lagos, with unlawful damage and breach of the peace.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Lucky Ihiehie, told the court that the defendant committed the alleged offences on Nov. 29, 2019, at Gbagada, Lagos.

Ihiehie alleged that the defendant told the police that the land where the fence was erected belonged to him.

The prosecutor said that the gate and fence belonged Mr Victor Onochie.

He said that the alleged offences contravene the provisions of Sections 168 and 351 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Mrs Ejiro Kubeinje, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Kubeinje adjourned the case until March 12 for mention.

