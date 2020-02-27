A 40-year-old businesswoman, Esther Afolabi, was on Thursday brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly obtaining N871,000 under false pretences.

Afolabi, a resident of Ajuwon, Ogun, however, pleaded not guilty to the counts of fraud and stealing.

According to the prosecutor, Insp. Emmanuel Ajayi, the defendant committed the offences sometime in 2017 at Ogba in Lagos State.

He alleged that the defendant fraudulently obtained the sum from Capital Boost Ltd. on the pretext of doing business with it.

“The defendant approached the complainant for loan with a promise to be paying N3,000 every week.

“After the money was given to her, she was nowhere to be found.

“Efforts made by the complainant to get the money back proved unsuccessful as the defendant refused to take her calls.

“She was eventually apprehended and handed over to the police,” the prosecutor said.

Ajayi noted that the alleged offences violated Sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs O.O. Fagbohun, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties.

Fagbohun directed that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Hearing of the case comes up on March 11.

