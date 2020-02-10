On Monday, Banji Afolalu, a car dealer was arraigned before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ court after it was alleged that he stole two Toyota Corolla cars worth N4 million.

The 36-year-old defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges of conspiracy and stealing.

The Prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem, said the crime happened on April 15, 2018 at Keffi Road, Obalende, Lagos, alleging that the complainant ,Mr Peter Oluwadare, gave the defendant two unregistered Toyota Corolla cars worth N4 million to sell.

Akeem told the court that the defendant allegedly sold the cars, but didn’t remit the money into the account of the complainant.

“Since then, the defendant has been avoiding the complainant’s calls and all efforts to meet with him failed,” he said.

The crimes are contrary to Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Mrs O.A. Layinka, the Chief Magistrate, granted the defendant a bail of N1 million with two sureties in like sum.

The case has been adjourned till March 23.

