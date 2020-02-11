A Women’s Rights Campaigner, Mrs Anisa Ari, has called on Nigerian youths to celebrate valentine in an healthy way.

Ari, Senior Programme Coordinator, Women Rights Advancement and Protection Alternative (WRAPA) gave the advice in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

She described valentine as a period when people express love towards one another, adding that it is sometimes misused for negative ends.

“Valentine is a period where people reaffirm their love for each other. However, there are different ways this is demonstrated.

“The most important thing is that, it must be in a healthy way. Healthy ways that will strengthens relationships, bonding, and commitment.

“Looking at the current trend, it seems misconstrued, with people taking advantage of each other, deceit, breaking commitments and vows.

“I believe that valentine is a period where there should be self reflection first, and then joint reflection with partners to do better in relationships,” she advised.

Ari said that the best way to celebrate valentine was to show love to the needy and the vulnerable in the society.

“However, some people have a different perspective to this, they prefer to show love to the orphanage, the widows and most vulnerable in the society.

“This, for me, is the most sensible and appealing way to celebrate valentine,” she said.

Valentine is the day when people show their affection for other people by sending cards, flowers or chocolates with messages of love.

The day got its name from a famous saint, but there were several stories of whom he was. The popular belief about St Valentine was that he was a priest from Rome in the third century AD

