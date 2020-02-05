There was chaos in Iyana Ipaja this morning as bike riders and task force clashed due to the okada and keke ban in Lagos.

In the pictures shared online, people can be seen running for their lives as the riot broke out. Aggrieved Lagosians also lit tyres and planks on fire during the riot.

Thick black smoke rose to the sky as the riot was underway. There have also been reports of shootings in the area.

Update: Stray bullet hits schoolgirl as the police and Okada riders clash in Aboru, Iyana Ipaja, Lagos

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

