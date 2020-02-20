The search for the cure of Coronavirus has been on for some time now, and Chinese experts, based on the result of clinical trials, have confirmed that chloroquine phosphate, has a certain curative effect on the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

According to reports in Xinhua, a Chinese news organisation, experts have “unanimously” suggested the drug be included in the next version of the treatment guidelines and applied in wider clinical trials as soon as possible.

This was said by, Sun Yanrong, deputy head of the China National Center for Biotechnology Development under the Ministry of Science and Technology, at a press conference.

