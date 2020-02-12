On Wednesday, the police rearraigned an Ibadan-based cleric, Mohammed Oloore, 45, and his brother, Ismael, 25, in a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Iyaganku, Oyo state for allegedly operating an unregistered children’s home and assault.

The police charged Mohammed and Ismael with conspiracy, assault and managing an unregistered children’s home.

The prosecution counsel, ASP Adewale Amos, told the court that the defendants assaulted Abass Adedeji, Zainab Ismail, Olubodun Fawasi and Azeez Salako with an electrical wire.

He alleged that the defendants also managed an unregistered children’s home without the State Government approval.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 193 (1) and (2) and punishable under Section 96 (7) of the Child Rights Law of Oyo State 2016.

Adewale said that offences also contravened section 355, 516 (2) of the Criminal Code Cap 38, Vol. II, Laws of Oyo State 2000.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Emmanuel Idowu, in his ruling admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N100, 000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

Idowu adjourned the matter untill March 16, for mention.

They were charged with six counts bordering on conspiracy, assault, deprivation of liberty, grievous harm and attempted murder.

