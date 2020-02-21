A Federal High Court in Lagos, on Friday sentenced a 22-year-old cobbler, Ibrahim Adamu, to 18 months’ imprisonment for selling 250g of Cannabis.

Adamu was arraigned by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on one count charge of drug trafficking.

Justice Chuka Obiozor, sentenced Adamu after he pleaded guilty to unlawfully distributing 250g of cannabis.

Delivering his judgment, Justice Obiozor sentenced him to 18 months (one and half years) imprisonment to begin from the date of his arrest.

Obiozor ordered NDLEA to keep the exhibits in its custody until the convict has exhausted his appeals.

During his plea, the convict begged the court to show mercy and promised to turn a new leaf.

According to the charge file, the defendant committed the offence on Nov. 20, 2019.

The prosecution said that he was arrested on a tip-off at a railway line near PWD in the Shogunle area of Lagos, while trading on hemp, a restricted drug similar to Cocaine and Heroine LSD.

The narcotic is listed in the NDLEA schedule as a banned substance.

The offence contravened the provisions of Sections 11(c) of the NDLEA Act, Cap 30, Law of the Federation, 2004.

After his plea, the prosecutor, Mr Jeremiah Aernan, reviewed the facts of the case before the court and tendered some documents.

The documents include: a written statement of the defendant, a drug analysis form, a request for scientific aid form and remnant of the narcotics.

The court admitted the evidence and marked them as exhibits.

Aernan urged the court to convict and sentence the defendant based on his plea as well as evidence adduced by the prosecution.

NAN

