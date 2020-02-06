Ahmad Lawan, the president of the senate has on Thursday, inaugurated a 56-member Constitution Review Committee.

The committee is headed by the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and also consists of all the eight principal officers, one senator each from the 36 states and two members from each of the six geo-political zones.

Members of the committee including the principal officers who will serve as the steering committee include Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi; Deputy Senate Leader, Professor Robert Ajayi Boroffice; Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe; Deputy Minority Leader, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha; Minority Whip, Senator Philip Tanimu Aduda; Deputy Minority Whip, Senator Sahabi Alhaji Yau’.

