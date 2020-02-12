Russian Health Authorities on Wednesday discharged the country’s only two reported patients with the new coronavirus, two Chinese nationals in Siberia, saying they have fully recovered.

The Health Ministry’s branch in the Zabaikalsky region, which borders China, announced on Wednesday that their patient had been released but his wife and daughter were still under observation.

The ministry said that the man, who began treatment two weeks ago, is completely healthy and does not pose any danger to the public.

According to the ministry, a female student in the Tyumen region, which borders Kazakhstan, was reported earlier as having been discharged after about two weeks of treatment.

However, the woman was to continue her studies at Tyumen Industrial University.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

