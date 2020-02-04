The People’s Republic of China has suspended the issuance of visa to Nigerians pending when the Coronavirus epidemic ravaging the country is contained. The China Ambassador to Nigeria, Zhou Pingjian, said on Monday that the embassy had stopped the issuance of visas to Nigerians. He said the move is to protect other nationals visiting China .

He said:

Life comes first. The Chinese Government is committed to safeguarding the lives and health of the Chinese people. We will, in a responsible manner, safeguard the life of every foreign national in China and address their legitimate concerns in a timely manner. We will continue to strengthen communication and coordination with the international community and work hand in hand for the epidemic prevention and control.

He added that a total of 60 Nigerians are living in Wuhan, where the virus started. He also said that no Nigerian in China had been infected.

