A couple has been arrested for allegedly buying a stolen 10-year old girl, Favour Asuqwo, in Onitsha, Anambra State and changing her name to Faith Ezeukwu.

The victim is suspected to have been stolen from Akwa Ibom since 2018 sold to the suspects for N800,000.

The police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed, said: “Anyone with useful information about the rescued child should report at the 33 Police Station Onitsha or contact PPRO Anambra State Police Command headquarters, Awka through GSM no 08060970639 to enable the victim’s biological parents or close relatives identify her.”

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

