An FCT High Court in Kubwa on Tuesday discharged and acquitted three people – Adewole Olugbenga, Patrick Ojo and Ezechi Benedeth – accused of defrauding one Mr Chinenye Ike of N14 million on the pretext of purchasing land for him.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had charged trio along with one Victoria Adelana on 24 counts bordering on conspiracy and forgery.

The two plots of land are located at Kugbo, Abuja, according to the EFCC.

Adelana, a civil servant has opted for plea bargain.

Justice Kezziah Ogbonnaya held on Tuesday that witnesses, Ike and the land sales agent, Frank Kamalu, testified before the court that they did not have any transactions with Olugbenga, Ojo and Benedeth.

She also noted that the three defendants had been appearing in court since inception of the case in May, 2015, until they were arraigned and pleaded not guilty.

” The court has realised that Olugbenga, Ojo and Benedeth have no case to answer and has discharged and acquitted them, ” she held.

She adjourned the case until March 23 for report of plea bargain which Adelana’s counsel, Charles Ezeagu, applied for.

Ezeagu had informed the court that Adelana would want to explore plea bargain.

