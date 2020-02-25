On Tuesday at the Federal High Court in Abuja, Justice Okon Abang, delivered judgment in the alleged money laundering suit instituted against Metuh by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Mr Olisa Metuh, a former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was present at the session.

The EFCC had accused the former PDP spokesman of money laundering to the tune of N400,000,000.

The trial judge fixed Tuesday for judgement after taking arguments from the prosecution and defence counsels in the matter which has lasted about four years.

He was charged alongside his company, Destra investment, with seven counts bordering on criminal diversion of the money received from the office of the former National Security Adviser, Colonel Sambo Dasuki (rtd).

Metuh was also said to have been engaged in financial transactions in the sum of $2 million without going through a financial institution, an offence the EFCC said was in violation of a provision of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

