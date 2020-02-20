A High Court in Kaduna State on Thursday ordered that two men, who allegedly hacked their friend to death, be remanded in a Nigerian Correctional Service facility in Kaduna.

The police charged Isah Yusuf, 35 and Aminu Shuaibu, 32, with two counts of conspiracy and culpable homicide.

Justice Hanatu Balogun, who gave the order, adjourned the case until March 5 for hearing.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Aisha Abdulmalik, told the court that the alleged offence was committed in November 2019.

Abdulmalik, alleged that the defendants on the said date conspired and killed one Shehu Abbas of Ungwan Rimi in Kaduna.

She alleged that the defendants inflicted grievous injuries on the deceased with an axe and a cutlass.

The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of sections 59 and 190 of Kaduna State penal code laws 2017.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

