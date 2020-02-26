A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kafanchan, Kaduna State, on Tuesday ordered that a farmer, Monday Bala, who allegedly defiled a 13-year-old girl, be remanded in a correctional facility.

The Attorney–General of Kaduna State charged Bala, who resides in Zonkwa, with defilement contrary to Section 257 of the Kaduna State Penal code Law, 2017.

Magistrate Abdulaziz Ibrahim, who did not take the plea of Bala, ordered that he remanded in the Kafanchan correctional centre.

Ibrahim who adjourned the case until March 9 , ordered that the case file be returned the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

Earlier, the state counsel from the ministry of justice, Mathias Joseph, told the court that Bala sent the 13-year old victim to his apartment on an errand.

He told the court that the defendant allegedly followed her to his house, forced her into his room and defiled her.

He alleged that the victim was taken to the Salama Sexual Assault Referral Centre in Kafanchan, after which the case was referred to the Civil Defence for investigation.

