A Federal High Court in Lagos on Friday ordered that a 27-year-old man, Kareem Osho, who pleaded guilty to trafficking 150g of cannabis, be remanded in a correctional facility.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) charged Osho with drug trafficking.

Justice Chuka Obiozor, who ordered that Osho be remanded in Ikoyi Correctional Centre, adjourned the case until March 3, for review of facts before sentencing.

Earlier, Mr Jeremiah Aernan, said Osho committed the offence on Jan. 13.

Aernan alleged that Osho was arrested following a tip-off in Lagos, with 150g of Cannabis, a prohibited drug similar to Cocaine and Heroine LSD.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 11(c) of the NDLEA Act, Cap N30, Laws of the Federation 2004.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

