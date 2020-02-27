A Kaduna Magistrates’ Court, on Thursday sentenced a 23-year-old cleaner, Samuel Thomas, for stealing his employer’s N100,000.

Magistrate Umar Ibrahim, sentenced the defendant to six months’ imprisonment without an option of fine after he pleaded guilty.

Ibrahim said that the sentence would serve as a deterrent to others.

Earlier, the posecutor, Insp. Chidi Leo, told the court that the offence was committed sometimes in December 2018 at Sabon Tasha in Kaduna.

Leo said the defendant who was employed as a cleaner in the shop belonging to complainant, Ebuka Chinonso, in Sabo Area of Kaduna State, stole N100, 000 from the drawer.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 287 of the Penal Code Law of Kaduna State.

NAN

