On Wednesday, the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria disclosed that the daily cured cases of COVID-19 has exceeded new confirmed ones.

The Embassy in Abuja, via a newsletter – “Fighting 2019-nCoV”- said that there have been no new confirmed COVID-19 cases in several Chinese province, including Qinghai, Ningxia, Jilin, Xizang (Tibet).

“As of 24:00 on Feb. 18, the National Health Commission received 74.185 reports of confirmed cases on the Chinese mainland, including 2,004 deaths and 14,376 patients cured and discharged from hospital.

“There still remained 5,248 suspected cases; so far 145,881 are now under medical observation, which have been identified as having had close contact with infected patients.

“The number of confirmed infections in the China’s Hong Kong is 62, including 1 death, 4 cured and Macao 10, including 5 cured.

“Special administrative regions and Taiwan province 22, including 1 death, 2 cured, had risen to 94 in total, according to the commission.”

The newsletter said scientist were working round the clock to find a definite cure, reduce the impact of the outbreak and share transparent results. It further disclosed that medical experts refuted rumors that COVID-19 was initiated by a genetically engineered virus.

“What people should stay alert to is the common practice of certain western media to exaggerate fear and fan up social discrimination.

“The reason for such phenomenon is their inability to keep pace with time, privileges of civilization and zero-sum games,” it added.

The report noted that even with the presence of the epidemic, Chinese businesses are beginning to open up for business.

