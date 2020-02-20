1,393 bags of rice concealed in gas cylinders have been intercepted by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in Ogun State between February 5 and 17, 2020.

Also impounded were 625 cartons of frozen chicken, 187 jars and 66 drums of vegetable oil, among other items within the period under review.

The Acting Controller of FOU Zone A, Usman Yahaya, made disclosure on Wednesday.

“Barely two weeks after the Comptroller-General of Customs, in Lagos, showcased various seizures made by the FOU A worth over N10 billion.

We have again intercepted 1,393 bags of smuggled foreign parboiled rice, 187 jerrycans/66 drums of foreign vegetable oil and 625 cartons of poultry products from unapproved routes within Ogun State between 5th-17th February 2020 based on surveillance and routine patrol,” Yahaya said.

The items, which were conveyed in 12 different vehicles and also concealed in gas cylinders, have a cumulative duty paid value (DPV) of N40.14 million.

