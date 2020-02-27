Dana Air has introduced additional flights on its Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and Uyo routes as part of its route consolidation and expansion project.

Mr Kinglsey Ezenwa, the Media and Communications Manager of the airline, made this known in a statement in Lagos on Thursday.

Ezenwa said the additional flights which would be operated by the airline’s latest Boeing 737 aircraft, would bring the total number of flights operated by the airline to 36 daily.

Speaking on the route consolidation efforts of the airline, Ezenwa said: ‘’We have created additional flights in commitment to our strategic route expansion programme.

“Our promise to our guests is to provide seamless connectivity and altruistic options to meet their travel needs.

“The additional flights include: Lagos-Port Harcourt at 6.48 a.m. and 12.06 daily; Port Harcourt to Lagos at 17.01 and 13.50; Abuja to Uyo at 8.37 a.m.; and Uyo to Abuja at 10.35 a.m.; Lagos to Abuja at 19.11 p.m.

“Abuja to Lagos at 7.20 a.m.; and these flights will be operated by the two newest aircraft addition to our fleet – The Boeing 737-300.

“We are happy that our guests can now choose from the multiplicity of flight options available at Dana Air and currently, we are reviewing other destinations.

“Very soon we would introduce more routes as part of our consolidation efforts and we wish to encourage our guests to visit our website www.flydanaair.com to get very pocket -friendly fares.’’

He described Dana Air as one of Nigeria’s leading airlines with a fleet size of nine aircraft and daily flights from Lagos to Abuja, Port Harcourt, Uyo and Owerri.

“The airline is reputed for its innovative online product, world-class in-flight service and unrivaled on-time performance,’’ Ezenwa said.

NAN

