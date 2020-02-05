Nigeria’s top artist, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido is unhappy with the Uk Daily Mail describing him as an American singer in their report.

On Monday, the British publication published an article with photos of Chelsea football stars, Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori, who are of Nigerian descent clubbing with Davido in Dubai. In the report, they described Davido as an American singer, possibly because he was born in the US, but the Nigerian singer didn’t find it funny.

The father of three took to his Instagram story to put the publication on blast. “F*ck y’ll I’m Nigerian!! H*e!!” he wrote.

