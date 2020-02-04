The death toll in Rwanda’s weekend landslides and floods triggered by heavy rainfall has climbed to 19 from 13 reported earlier, authorities said on Tuesday.

A disaster update report from the Ministry of Emergency Management showed that the disasters mainly hit Kigali’s Districts of Gasabo, Kicukiro and Gatsibo in eastern Rwanda.

A total of 19 people died while eight others were injured after their houses collapsed on them, the report showed.

The report also showed that several infrastructures were destroyed, including 98 houses which left dozens homeless, three roads, two bridges, and one water supply system.

Also destroyed were 21 hectares of crops.

In one of the incidents a landslide destroyed a house in Kanombe sector, Kicukiro District, killing three family members, a mother and two children, while in another incident a family of seven perished, according to the report.

At least 70 people were killed while 177 were injured by natural disasters triggered by heavy rains across Rwanda between January and September 2019, according to data released by Rwanda’s Ministry of Emergency Management.

