The latest coming in from Hong Kong is that a dog has reportedly tested positive to COVID-19.

It is believed that the virus was transmitted to the dog by its owner, Yvonne Chow Hau Yee. The dog was taken to a veterinary clinic in the Happy area of the city, where it tested positive to the virus, however, it remained asymptomatic.

This seems to be the first case of a pet contracting the virus. Tests from oral and nasal samples confirmed the disease.

The dog will be quarantined for two weeks in an isolation facility on the instructions of the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) where its condition will be monitored and it will continue to be tested.

In a statement, the AFCD said, “does not have evidence that pet animals can be infected with COVID-19 virus or can be a source of infection to people”.

With this recent case, pet owners are being advised to wash their hand after touching pets.

