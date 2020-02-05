The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kaduna State Council, has declared a seven-day period of mourning following the tragic death of its former secretary, Chief Dominic Uzu, which sad event occurred in a tragic fatal accident along Kaduba-Zaria Highway on Tuesday February 4, 2020.

This was contained in a statement signed by its Assistant Secretary, Shindong Bakla and made available to newsmen on Tuesday evening.

“To this end, the NUJ State Council has declared 7 days mourning from tomorrow, Wednesday, 5th February, 2020,” it stated.

The council described the incident as shocking.

“With heavy heart, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) , Kaduna State Council announce the sudden death of one of our Outstanding member. Chief Dominic Eze Uzu.

“He died today, Tuesday, February 4th, 2020 following a fatal motor accident on Kaduna – Zaria Road,” it stated.

The council said that the late Chief Dominic Eze Uzu was a former staff of New Nigeria Newspapers and held several positions in NUJ up to the position of State Secretary.

“Chief Dominic Uzu was also the National Coordinator and one of the founders of Arewa Online Publishers Association, a position he held until his death.

“He died leaving behind a wife, 4 children and several relatives.

“A condolence register will be opened at the Secretariat,” it said.

