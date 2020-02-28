Data and content experts have warned brands to be mindful of the social media trends they jumped on to promote their works.

The panel, tagged ‘Trend Analytics: Engaging on an already existing conversation’, had content creators, Diamond Hope-Kingston, Mosopeoluwa Okeowo and data analysts, Dotun Aremu and Adedayo Faniyan as speakers.

Speaking on the importance of jumping on social media conversations, Hope-Kingston mentioned the efficiency of the ‘Me Too’ movement.

‘Me Too’ is the social media trend that exposed a series of sexual abuse from Hollywood and the conversation expanded into other industries, leading to persecution of some perpetrators.

She said, ““My favourite trend would be the #MeToo campaign. It showed that trends can be very impactful and change behavioural decision.

“In jumping on trends, not all trends should be jumped on. It has to be relatable to your brand guideline.

You need to ask yourself what is the aim of jumping on this trend?

“If you’re not sure about how to lash on a trend, don’t do it all. It’s better than damage control,” Hope-Kingston said.

Aremu urged brands to look towards social listing and applying certain precautions before latching on social media trends.

He said, “Social listing is basically eavesdropping on the conversation people are making about your brand. It involves analysing how the recent trend can benefit your brand”

On his part, Faniyan shared tips on determining if a trend would blow up.

He noted that context, engaging influencers and the quality or clout of these influencers are important indices to look out for.

NAN reports that the panel also featured a question and answer session, following which panellists shared tools that can help growing businesses utilise social media.

