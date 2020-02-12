A 39-year-old driver, Idowu Oba, who allegedly stabbed a man on the head with a broken bottle, was on Wednesday charged before an Ajegunle Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The defendant, who resides at Babani Street in Ajegunle area of Lagos, is being tried for assault.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Gbenga Salami, told the court that the offence was committed on Jan.16 at Jerry Park, Ajegunle.

Salami said that an argument ensued between the defendant and the complainant, Mr Emeka Ohanuka.

He said that the defendant gave his bus to the complainant for transport purpose and the bus got damaged in the complainant’s custody.

The prosecutor also said that the defendant took a broken bottle and stabbed the complainant on the head.

The offence, according to the prosecutor, contravenes Section 245 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs O. A. Erinle, admitted the defendant to bail of N80, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Erinle adjourned the case until March 25 for mention.

