On Friday at a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Surulere, Lagos, Seun Olamuyiwa, a 26-year-old driver was arraigned for allegedly stealing his employer’s bus worth N1.5 million.

He is currently facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing. However, he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Insp. Christopher Okoliko, told the court that the defendant and others still at large committed the offences on April 19, 2019, at No. 13, Adana Lane, Surulere further stating that the defendant told his employer and the complainant, Navy Capt. Peter Asibi, that the bus was stolen where he parked it.

“Some days later, the battery of the alleged stolen Renault bus was found in the defendant’s possession.”

Conspiracy and stealing respectively violate Sections 411 and 287 (10) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs Bola Folarin-Williams, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

She said that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The case has been adjourned till March 3 for trial.

