The police on Thursday arraigned a 28-year-old driver Bello Umar, in a Life Camp Magistrates’ Court, Abuja for allegedly stealing building materials worth N1.1 million.

Umar, who resides at Jiwa, Abuja is charged with two counts of criminal trespass and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Peter Ejike of FCT Command, told the court that the complainant, Ibrahim Abubakar, reported the matter at the Life Camp Police Station on Feb.18.

The prosecutor told the court that sometime in January, the defendant allegedly trespassed into the store house of the complainant where he keeps building materials.

Ejike alleged that the defendant stole four big ceiling fans with remote control, six bathroom aluminium windows, 20 LED bulbs, seven room size aluminium windows, ten aluminium doors and other materials, all valued at N1.1 million.

He said the defendant was eventually traced and arrested by Policemen on Feb.18, adding that during police investigation he admitted to have stolen the items.

Ejike alleged that the defendant later sold the stolen items to one Abubakar Jafaru of Jabi Park at N80, 000, stressing that all effort to arrest Jafaru and recover the stolen items failed.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 348 and 288 of the penal code law.

The defendant however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Sharon Tanko, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N250, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Tanko ordered that the sureties must be reliable and should reside within the jurisdiction of the court with a means of identification which must be verified by the court officials.

She adjourned the case until April 29, for hearing.

