A 46-year-old driver, Monday Olumilo, on Monday appeared in a Magistrates’ Court in Ikorodu, Lagos State, for allegedly stealing 50 litres of diesel belonging to Primero Transport Service Limited.

The police charged Olumilo, whose address was not provided, with two counts theft and breach of public peace.

The Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Mary Ajiteru, told the court that the defendant committed the offence between November 2019 and Feb. 4, 2020 at Majidun area in Ikorodu Lagos state.

Ajiteru alleged that the defendant, siphoned 50 litres of diesel from a Primero bus No 373.

She also said the defendant allegedly conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by driving the bus to an unauthorised road.

Ajiteru said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 287 and 168(D) of Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate C.K. Tunji-Careena admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Tunji-Careena adjourned the case until March 5 for mention.

