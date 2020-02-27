On Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at the Federal High Court, sitting in Gusau, Zamfara State, Justice Fadima Murtala Aminu gave the final verdict ordering the final forfeitures of N60, 000, 000 (Sixty Million Naira) cash recovered from Murtala Muhammad by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Muhammad was arrested on May, 28,2019 by the EFCC, Sokoto Zonal Office conveying the amount in four ‘Ghana-must-go’ bags inside a Black Land Cruiser Prado Jeep with registration No: DKA 67 PX (Kaduna), at No.145 Igala Housing Estate, off By-pass Road Gusau, Zamfara State.

The Judge also granted the final forfeiture to the federal government, of the Prado Jeep which was the carrier of the money.

The court had earlier directed a publication in national dailies for any person or persons claiming the funds to come forward and defend such.

Justice Fadima held that: “A final forfeiture order of this honorable court is hereby granted, forfeiting to the Federal Government of Nigeria the money sum of N60,000,000.00 (Sixty Million Naira) and a Black Land Cruiser Prado Jeep which are reasonably suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activity.”

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

