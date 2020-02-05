Following the allegations of former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani’s of putting suspects in undergound cells, The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has denied the claim.

The Zonal Office Head of the anti-graft agency, Aminu Aliyu, who took newsmen round the EFCC facility said undergound cells does not exist in the building. He also alleged that suspects prefer coming back to the cells after arraignment in court than being taken to prison.

He said;

“As you can see for yourself, we do not have underground cells here. Most of the suspects begged the judges to be taken back here because of the facility on ground. “They eat normal food and three times a day, we have a clinic here where detainees are first treated in case of emergency. “If anyone of you thinks all these have been arranged, you are welcome to come at anytime you chose, to spend time with us and see for yourself. “If you want to visit any of our facilities across the country, you don’t need to give us prior notice of your coming. You can even arrange it as a group of reporters if you don’t want to come alone.”

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

