On Wednesday, February 19, 2020 a former staff of EFCC, Hussaini Abubakar was arrested byb Justice S.C Amadi of the Rivers State High Court, PortHarcourt, convicted and sentenced, to one year imprisonment with N150,000 option of fine for stealing.

The defendant was arraigned by the EFCC, Port Harcourt Zonal Office on a three-count charge, bordering on stealing.

Count One of the charge reads: “That you, Hussaina Abubakar, in 2017 at Port Harcourt in the Port Harcourt Judicial Division did fraudulently steal an exhibit from the Forensic Section of EFCC, an exhibit which you knew was recovered in the course of investigation.

One Lenevo S60-A (daul sim) with serial number: HBOGOHAQ with IME slot number: 1-866059026043140, worth N18,000 (Eighteen Thousand Naira), belonging to one Chuku Nelson Nyegam and thereby committed an offence.”

The defendant pleaded guilty to all the charges.

