The Chief Operating Office Of Facebook Sheryl Sandberg, 50, is engaged to Tom Bernthal, 46, nearly 5 years after she lost her husband. Bernthal popped the question on February 1 as the couple went on a mountain hike to recreate their first date. Sandberg took to Facebook and Instagram hours ago to share the good news.

“Engaged!!! @tom_bernthal, you are my everything. I could not love you more,” she captioned a black and white photo of her and Bernthal looking into each other’s eyes.

The engagement ring Bernthal presented to Sandberg has five diamonds underneath the setting to represent each of their five children. Sandberg has two children from her previous marriage, and Bernthal has three and is divorced.

The pair have been dating since last spring after they were introduced to each other by the brother of Sandberg’s late husband. Sandberg’s late husband, David Goldberg, died in 2015 after collapsing while on vacation with his family in Mexico. Goldberg, the CEO of SurveyMonkey at the time, fell while using a treadmill. An autopsy later revealed a coronary arrhythmia was the cause of his death.

Sheryl Sanberg is an American technology executive, author, and billionaire. She is also the chief operating officer of Facebook and founder of LeanIn.Org.

