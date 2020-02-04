A suspected fake medical doctor has been arrested by operatives of the Nasarawa State Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) over the death of a 3-year old girl.

The suspect identified as Mudassir Mohammed Idris has reportedly been on the job for 2 years but met his waterloo after a 3-year-old girl, Hauwa died after a blood transfusion at his facility.

Speaking to newsmen, NSCDC Commandant Mahmoud Gidado Fari said the suspect was arrested following a complaint the late girl’s father made.

“We have arrested the fake medical doctor. We are charging him to court for culpable homicide because he illegally administered blood on an innocent girl of three years old which resulted in her sudden death.”

Mudassir who pleaded for forgiveness as he has successfully treated other patients before Hauwa’s case, said he was a student of the College of Health Technology, Gboko in Benue State.

It was also gathered that he ran an unregistered drug store and has been practicing medicine for over two years without a medical certificate.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

