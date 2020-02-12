A Magistrates’ Court in Makurdi on Wednesday ordered that a farmer, Akaange Tyochiir, charged with alleged armed robbery and rape be remanded in prison, pending legal advice.

Magistrate Erdoo Ter, who did not take the plea of Tyochiir for want of jurisdiction, adjourned the case until Feb. 14.

She ordered that the accused person be remanded in Nigerian Correctional Service centre in Makurdi.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Regina Ishaya, told the court that the case was reported at the Gbeji Police station by the complainant, Tyohunum Abraham, who lives in Tse-Ikpayough village Ukum L.G.A, Benue.

Regina alleged that Tyochiir, who belonged to a gang of thieves, attacked the complainant’s wife in her provision store, robbed and raped her at gunpoint.

She alleged that after raping her, Tyochiir, escorted the complainant’s wife naked to his house and stole items worth 2.5 million.

During police investigation, she said, nine empty shells of AK47 were recovered at the scene of the crime.

The prosecution told the court that investigation into the matter was still ongoing and prayed the court for another date for mention.

She said the offence contravened the provisions of section 6(b) and 1(1)(2)(a)(b) of the robbery and firearms special provision Act 2004 and section 284 of Penal Code law of Benue 2004

