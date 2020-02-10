A concerned Twitter user, Bada Matthew, who apparently went to the bank to make some transactions, spotted Dele squatting on a staircase close to the ATM, as she banked on the light to finished up her assignment.

Matthew who was touched by her efforts, snapped and shared her photo online and urged other users to make it go viral. And it did.

He tweeted“I saw this little Dele at FCMB Bank along Yaba Road in Ondo City. She is using the ATM Gallery light to do her homework. My respect goes to her determination to make it in life. Let it go viral.”

FCMB management got to see the photo and urged online users to retweet until Dele was located.

“We are inspired by Dele’s determination to study. It’s great our ATM Gallery could light her books for the evening, but we would love to do more to support. Can you please help us find Dele? Please RT until it gets to someone who knows her,” FCMB said in a tweet.

The search is now over; Dele stays with her granny and attends Hope of Glory Academy, Ondo.

Although FCMB has not stated exactly what would be done for Dele, we are sure Dele would be rewarded for her commitment and determination to be educated.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

