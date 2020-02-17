A lady, identified as Hauwa Yunus, has been arrested for kidnapping her boyfriends after using her beauty to lure them into relationships.

According to Tribune, the three-time divorcée is from Jigawa State but resident in Masaka, Nasarawa State.

The 24-year-old suspect did not just earn her reputation as a notorious kidnapper. Her record speaks volumes as she has been linked with the kidnap of several prominent Nigerians.

She was also said to have confessed to raping some of her victims as a result of her strong sexual appetite, especially after consuming some illicit drugs.

Nemesis, however, caught up with her after hatching the plan to kidnap her closet friend, Zainab.

She told her interrogators that she was with Zainab on one occasion and overheard her talking over the phone that she would soon get a credit alert of N600,000.

“I thought that the best thing to do was to kidnap her and collect the money from her. Eventually, I kidnapped her,” she said.

But Zainab did not survive the ordeal. Due to inhuman treatment she was subjected to by her abductors, she sustained life-threatening injuries which eventually led to her death.

After her death, Hauwa was said to have gone into her room, took her ATM and withdrew all the money in her account.

Not only that, she took her car, repainted it and later sold it alongside her personal effects like clothes.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

