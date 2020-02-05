The Market Leaders Association of Nigeria (TMLAN) has called for establishment of fire stations close to major markets, to reduce losses recorded during fire outbreaks.

TMLAN National President, Mr Charles Obi made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos.

Obi, commiserating with victims of the fire disasters at Balogun market of Lagos, said losses would be minimised if fire stations were nearby.

He appealed for partnership between the federal and state governments at making such an arrangement a reality.

“A great tragedy is what I will call what happened to our brothers and sisters at the Balogun and Jankara markets, and we feel very sad about it.

“Because of this, I am appealing to our dear governor of Lagos to build more fire stations close to the markets, so that once there is a problem, they are close enough to tackle it.

“We know that this kind of project is a big one, so we are asking also that Federal Government assists state governments to put this together.

“You know the trading community contributes greatly to the nation and we cannot continue to have these type of issues all the time,” he said.

The TMLAN president also advised shop owners, particularly those that operate from storey buildings, to situate their power generating sets on the ground floor to minimise damage in the event of incidents.

Obi appealed for soft loans for traders to improve their businesses and enable them to contribute more to the nation’s economy.

“Goods currently come in at exorbitant rates and the trading community needs loans to increase their purchasing power.

“I want to assure government that the loans will be paid as and when due, and everything will go smoothly,” he said.

The market leader also pleaded for more toilet facilities within markets to address the issue of open defecation and environmental degradation.

He reiterated his commitment at ensuring the progress, unity and stability of the trading community and pledged to work with governing authorities at ensuring better market conditions.

“We will do all we can to assist our members that were faced with the fire problem and are also willing to work with the government on the way forward to making the trading community better,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that fire outbreak leading to loss of goods and buildings worth millions of naira was recorded at Balogun market on Jan. 29.

It came on the heels of a fire incident at another market in Mushin area of the state.

