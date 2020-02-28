The Federal Ministry of Health has confirmed a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) case in Lagos State, Nigeria.

A statement issued by the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, in the early hours of Friday said the case, which was confirmed on February 27, was the first case to be reported in Nigeria.

The statement said, “the case is an Italian citizen who works in Nigeria and returned from Milan, Italy to Lagos, Nigeria on the 25th of February 2020.

He was confirmed by the Virology Laboratory of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, part of the Laboratory Network of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

The patient is clinically stable, with no serious symptoms, and is being managed at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, Lagos.”

The Health Minister said that his ministry was working assiduously to bring the disease under control in the country by identifying all the people the victim has come in contact with.

He also warned against people spreading false information on social media as his team will continually supply updates as they come.

