London has confirmed its first case of Coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 9 in the United Kingdom.

Standard UK reports the patient to be a woman who contracted the illness from China, but was diagnosed after flying into London.

On Wednesday, the Chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty confirmed the positive case of virus saying, “One further patient in England has tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of cases in the UK to nine.

“This virus was passed on in China and the patient has now been transferred to a specialist NHS center at Guy’s and St Thomas’ in London.”

This coming after the 83 people quarantined at Arrowe Park Hospital on the Wirral, Merseyside, tested negative and are expected to be lifted on Thursday.

