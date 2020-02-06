The Former Kenyan President Daniel Arap Moi will be accorded a state funeral with full civilian and military ceremonial honours,” Public Service Head Joseph has said.

Moi has a complex legacy, with some paying tribute to his achievements as the second president of the country after independence from Britain, while others have recalled how he ruled Kenya with an iron fist.

He was in office from 1978 to 2002, when Kenya was a one-party state, a time that was marked by the centralization of power, corruption and allegations of human rights abuse.

He died this week at the age of 95.

“Moi’s body will lie in state in the Kenyan parliament from Saturday to Monday,” Kinyua said.

The country’s current president, Uhuru Kenyatta, will pay his last respects on Saturday morning.

The national memorial service on Tuesday is due to be held in Nairobi’s Nyayo Stadium. Foreign dignitaries are expected to attend.

The day has also been declared a public holiday to “enable every Kenyan to participate in the celebration of the life of President Moi.

“In addition to other ways of remembering and honouring the late Mzee Moi, we encourage each and every Kenyan to plant a tree in his memory or undertake an act of benevolence for the most needy members of our society,” he added, using a Swahili term of respect.

