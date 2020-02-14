On Thursday, the Kaduna State Police Command, through its P.R.O, ASP Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the attacked on Maro village market, disclosing that seven persons were killed and five others sustained injuries.

Maro village lies at the border between Kajuru and Kachia Local Government Areas of Kaduna State.

According to Jalige, the attack happened at about 7:15pm on Wednesday.

“The armed men entered the village market in a vehicle and started shooting sporadically and in the process shot some people.

“On receipt of the information, DPO Kajuru and Kachia immediately mobilized patrol teams to the area to restore normalcy, but unfortunately seven persons were found dead and five were injured.”

“The dead bodies have been deposited in the mortuary while the injured ones are currently receiving treatment at the same hospital.”

The P.R.O. disclosed that calm had been restored to the area and assured that the perpetrators would be caught and justice would be served. He further said security has been beefed up in area.

“The command calls on the general public to promptly report any suspicious activities or persons to the nearest security agencies with a view to proactively prevent re-occurrence of such dastardly acts against law abiding citizens of the state, ” he said

