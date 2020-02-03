The World Health Organisation (WHO) has dispelled the rumours that eating garlic and regularly rinsing nose with saline solution will guard against Coronavirus infection.

Information obtained from WHO’s website on Monday dispelled various myths surrounding the Coronavirus that could potentially harm the public’s health.

WHO refuted some of the myths and rumours, noting that garlic was a healthy food that may have some antimicrobial properties. “However, there is no evidence from the current outbreak that eating garlic, rinsing the nose with saline solution or taking and putting sesame oil has protected people from Coronavirus,” it said.

“There are some chemical disinfectants that can kill the infection on surface. These include bleach, chlorine based disinfectants, solvents, 75 per cent ethanol, peracetic acid and chloroform.

“However, they have little or no impact on the virus if you put them on the skin or under your nose. It can even be dangerous to put these chemicals on your skin,” it said.

The organisation stressed that there was no evidence that gargling mouthwash can protect people from getting infected.“Some brands of mouthwash can eliminate certain microbes for a few minutes in the saliva in your mouth. However, this does not mean they protect you from the Coronavirus infection,” the world health body said.

WHO also noted that it was safe to receive packages from China, adding that such people were not at risk of contracting Coronavirus through the package.

“From previous analysis, we know that Coronaviruses do not survive long on objects, such as objects or packages,” it said.

Also, it said that vaccines against pneumonia such as Pneumococcal vaccine and Haemophilus influenza type B (Hib) vaccine, does not provide protection against the new virus.

“The virus is so new and different that it needs its own vaccine. Researchers are trying to develop a vaccine against the virus and WHO is supporting the efforts. Vaccination against respiratory illnesses is highly recommended to protect your health,’’ the health organisation said.

It advised countries to prepare to communicate rapidly, regularly and transparently with their citizens.

WHO also urged countries to prepare existing public health communication networks, media and community engagement staff to be ready for a possible case and for the appropriate response if it happens.

The new coronavirus was first reported in Wuhan City, China, on Dec. 31, 2019 and since then spread to 23 other countries, with 14,557 cases globally. The Coronavirus has resulted in 305 deaths, 304 in China, and the first reported case outside China, was in the Philippines.

