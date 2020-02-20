Recent report from Germany have shown that 79,263 cases of winter flu were recorded and this resulted in 130 deaths.

According to the report, “The current winter flu wave hitting Germany has resulted in a total of 79,263 cases confirmed in Laboratory testing since the autumn, around a half of them in the past two weeks.

The report from Robert Koch Institute in Berlin also disclosed that 130 deaths resulted from the flu virus this season.

Currently, a total of 13,300 people are reported to have been hospitalized.

