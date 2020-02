A 22-year-old lady identified as Epigha Peace Koboye, has killed herself and her child with a poisonous substance.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, February 16, 2020, in Bomadi, Delta State. According to reports, Epigha took the decision after her babydaddy allegedly denied paternity of her child.

The corpses of the deceased have since been deposited at the Bomadi General Hospital.

